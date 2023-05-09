Metal detectors planned at all Palm Beach County high schools

Plans are in the works to install metal detectors at all high schools in the School District of Palm Beach County.

This comes after a pilot program was announced at four schools, but has not been implemented yet.

Walking through metal detectors may soon go district-wide in Palm Beach County high schools, first though a pilot program at four campuses: John I. Leonard High School, Palm Beach Lakes Community High School, Seminole Ridge Community High School, and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

"I do think it will help with some of the issues we still have going on at the school," said Palm Beach County parent Mandy Ratcliff.

Ratcliff is anxious to have metal detectors arrive at her daughter's school, Palm Beach Gardens Community High School, where three students have brought guns to campus this school year.

"I definitely think it will make them think and stop before bringing a gun on campus, if they think they can get caught as soon as they step a foot on," Ratcliff said.

Records show more than 27 weapons have been confiscated on Palm Beach County high school campuses this school year. At least six of them were guns.

School leaders said supply chain issues have delayed the metal detector pilot program from getting underway.

Still, the Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to vote Wednesday on a contract, not to exceed $2.25 million, to order metal detectors for all district high schools.

"We may do some testing over the summer, but we’re pretty confident that we want to have a program. We want to have it district-wide," said Police Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's police department. "And with some of the delays in trying to get the equipment, we figured we’re pretty comfortable that we can make this a valuable tool on our high school campuses."

Mooney said the district will still do the pilot program to test the waters.

"So we can have some of those little things that you need to work out, so there’s not a disruption on campus when the kids are coming and going. Just because we are adding a layer of security," Mooney said.

"I am now very much in favor of that," said Palm Beach County School Board member Barbara McQuinn, whose district covers Palm Beach Gardens Community High School.

McQuinn said that, as a principal years ago, she was against metal detectors. But times have changed.

"It might make them feel more safe. We know if they feel safer, they can focus more on their studies," McQuinn said.

McQuinn admits there are a lot of logistics that still need to be ironed out. It's a concern for parents, too.

"I'm just a little curious about how they're going to transition to it. How the kids are actually going to get through the metal detectors into school and get to class on time," Ratcliff said.

But they're hopeful the extra layer of security will be worth it.

Mooney said she hopes to have everything in place district-wide by January of next year.

