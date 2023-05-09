Moms get free admission to Rapids Water Park for Mother's Day weekend
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Rapids Waterpark is offering free admission to all moms this Mother's Day weekend with the purchase of a regular priced ticket for a children age 3 and older.
South Florida's largest waterpark is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Children who are 2 years old and younger also get in free.
