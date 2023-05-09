Remains positively identified as woman who vanished 5 years ago

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have positively identified the remains of a woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, disappeared in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

The sheriff's office announced in early March that a fisherman discovered skeletal remains near the Oslo Road boat ramp. Through personal items located near the remains, detectives previously said they believed the remains were Tomassi.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said Tuesday that Tomassi was shot, which contributed to her death.

Expensive items, including jewelry, were recovered with Tomassi's remains, so Flowers said they do not believe robbery was a motive in her killing.

"We're working to determine what a motive may be in a case like this," Flowers said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office developed a sketch of a man possibly connected to the death of Susy Tomassi.

Before her disappearance, Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

After Tomassi's remains were identified, Flowers said a woman came forward and said that a man — who was driving a similarly-looking truck in the area — attempted to lure her into his vehicle at about the same time as Tomassi's disappearance in 2018.

The woman could not recall the exact date this occurred but said it was before Tomassi vanished.

The suspicious person was described as a man 30 to 40 years old with a medium build with almost shoulder-length brown hair.

Flowers said they had previously never heard of this tip until this year.

"We have taken this back to the drawing board, back to the beginning, and started the investigation because we are now working a homicide," Flowers said.

From that concerned resident's description, investigators developed a sketch of the man.

"Everyone is potentially a suspect in this case," Flowers said.

Anyone who can help in the case is urged to call the sheriff's office tip line at 772-978-6259 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

