Remains positively identified as woman who vanished 5 years ago

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday they have positively identified the remains of a woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, disappeared in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

A truck possibly involved in the disappearance of Suzy Tomassi, who was last seen in Vero Beach...
A truck possibly involved in the disappearance of Suzy Tomassi, who was last seen in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.jpg

The sheriff's office announced in early March that a fisherman discovered skeletal remains near the Oslo Road boat ramp. Through personal items located near the remains, detectives previously said they believed the remains were Tomassi.

Sheriff Eric Flowers said Tuesday that Tomassi was shot, which contributed to her death.

Expensive items, including jewelry, were recovered with Tomassi's remains, so Flowers said they do not believe robbery was a motive in her killing.

"We're working to determine what a motive may be in a case like this," Flowers said.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office developed a sketch of a man possibly connected to the...
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office developed a sketch of a man possibly connected to the death of Susy Tomassi.

Before her disappearance, Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

After Tomassi's remains were identified, Flowers said a woman came forward and said that a man — who was driving a similarly-looking truck in the area — attempted to lure her into his vehicle at about the same time as Tomassi's disappearance in 2018.

The woman could not recall the exact date this occurred but said it was before Tomassi vanished.

The suspicious person was described as a man 30 to 40 years old with a medium build with almost shoulder-length brown hair.

Flowers said they had previously never heard of this tip until this year.

"We have taken this back to the drawing board, back to the beginning, and started the investigation because we are now working a homicide," Flowers said.

From that concerned resident's description, investigators developed a sketch of the man.

"Everyone is potentially a suspect in this case," Flowers said.

Anyone who can help in the case is urged to call the sheriff's office tip line at 772-978-6259 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
Indian River County voters sound off on Republican presidential candidates
US News ranks Florida as No. 1 in the nation for higher education
A "Home of the Whopper" sign welcomes customers outside the Burger King fast food restaurant,...
Burger King could close as many as 400 locations by end of 2023

Latest News

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from downtown after the fire erupted shortly after noon at...
Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash
CORRECTS DATELINE TO FORT MYERS BEACH, NOT FORT MYERS - Damages boats lie on the land and water...
SBA offering Hurricane Ian disaster loan assistance for small businesses
Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash
Tiger Woods of the US and his partner Erica Herman leave at the the end of the opening ceremony...
Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods' ex-girlfriend's claims