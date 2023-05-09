Sheriff to provide update on woman who vanished 5 years ago

WATCH LIVE BELOW AT 2 P.M.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to provide new details on the investigation of a woman who vanished more than five years ago.

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, 73, who had dementia, disappeared in Vero Beach on March 16, 2018.

The sheriff's office announced in early March that a fisherman discovered skeletal remains near the Oslo Road boat ramp.

Through personal items located near the remains, detectives said they believed the remains were Tomassi.

Tomassi was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix located at Oslo Road and U.S. Highway 1.

Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said Tuesday's news conference is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the agency's auditorium near Vero Beach.

