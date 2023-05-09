'Youth Explosion' talent competition coming to Belle Glade

"Youth Explosion" is a talent competition coming to New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Belle Glade.

Pastor Willie Lawrence, the founder and director of Glades Youth Explosion, said while the Glades is known for its skilled athletic youth — primarily football players — there are other gifts and talents from area youth that are noteworthy.

The competition, consisting of children ages 5 to 18, will feature dancers, choirs, rappers, and step teams and the winners will be awarded cash prizes. First prize is $1,000.

This will be the second annual "Youth Exposition" held at New Bethel Baptist Community Church in Belle Glade. Those interested can find sign up forms at local libraries.

Scripps Only Content 2023