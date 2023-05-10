Bathtub Reef Beach in Martin County getting new seawall

Martin County has 22 miles of shoreline and, like its neighbors to the north and south, is in a constant tug of war with mother nature, especially during hurricane season.

So, a multi-million dollar effort is underway to protect one of its most popular beaches.

For months, Bathtub Reef Beach at the southern end of South Hutchinson Island has been closed as work continues on a major coastal resilience project.

A protective seawall is being built into the dune.

“It’s being driven into the ground, to 16-foot below sea level,” said Deputy Public Works Director George Dzama.

The county is spending $3.2 million dollars on the work. That should cover about 25% of the cost. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pick up the rest.

“The top of the wall is 10 feet above sea level. The base flood elevation in the area is elevation 5. What that does is give us 5-feet of free board in the event a major hurricane or storm comes through,” said Dzama.

The hope is to limit the number of emergency sand hauls when the dune is compromised.

Once that wall is complete, the work isn’t done just yet. MacArthur Boulevard will be raised two and a half feet through several layers of new pavement, and a wall will be placed on the lagoon side to protect the infrastructure.

During Hurricane Nicole, the water levels covered the road, reaching three to four feet.

The work here at Bathtub Beach should be completed sometime in the fall, so by the next tourist season, this popular stretch of sand is once again open for business.

