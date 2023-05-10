Celebrating Caribbean cultures on Cultural Diversity Day

Dennis Wright came to WPTV’s “Let’s Hear It” in Royal Palm Beach and had a chat with morning anchor Ashley Glass and meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

Wright is member and president of the Caribbean-American for Community Involvement organization. Along with other community leaders, they sat with Ashley and Jennifer to have some coffee and talk more about the organization’s Cultural Diversity Day event that is happening this month.

“The mission really is to reach out to folks from the Caribbean, mostly of Black Caribbean ancestral heritage, and to others who might be interested in the organization. We focus on social activities and educational activities," Wright said.

The importance to embrace different Caribbean cultures is also the focus of the organization.

"It’s very important that we have the Cultural Diversity Day so all the cultures can come in and relate to the music that we have, because we have a variety of music based in the community. And also you get to meet and know one another more," said Hildreth Stoddart-Brown, the director of cultural diversity at CAFCI.

"It is very important to have this organization and event, particularly for the young people to see that we can do things together, live together, and share our heritage," said former culture committee director Elet Cyris said.

Mayor Fred Pinto of Royal Palm Beach is also involved with the Caribbean-American organization. Mayor Pinto, who was also the former president, wants to make sure people of the Village of Royal Palm Beach come out to Cultural Diversity Day.

“Now more than ever we need to acknowledge strength of diversity, which is one of the strengths of our village because we have a very diverse population," Pinto said.

Delicious food and great music with live musicians will be at Cultural Diversity Day Saturday, May 13 staring at 1 p.m. in Veteran’s Park Royal Palm Beach. The event is free admission.

