Commissioners approve new lease for Benny's on the Beach

A favorite beachside restaurant in Palm Beach County will continue to be in business for at least the next decade.

Lake Worth Beach commissioners approved a 10-year deal to save Benny's on the Beach, which was in danger of closing.

The measure passed by a vote of 4 to 1.

With the new agreement, the restaurant owner said they will be paying 65% more on average throughout the lease and by the end will be paying double.

Benny's on the Beach owner Lee Lipton shares his thoughts on the new lease approved by Lake Worth Beach commissioners May 10, 2023.

The increase is an effort by the city to bring the restaurant up to fair market value.

"Hopefully that this commission will believe in Benny's on the Beach and will 100% want it not only here for the next 10 years but for generations," Benny's on the Beach owner Lee Lipton said.

The next step now is how to allocate money back into maintaining and repairing their beachside building.

Glen Torcivia, the city attorney for Lake Worth Beach, told WPTV last month that the negotiations were ongoing with the operators to reach the new lease agreement.

The restaurant has been around since 1986 and employs about 200 people.

