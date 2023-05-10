Dolphins at Jets in NFL's first-ever 'Black Friday' game

The Miami Dolphins will face a heated AFC East Division rival in the NFL's first-ever "Black Friday" game.

Miami will travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Jets and newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Friday after Thanksgiving, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers holds up a jersey of his new team while posing for a picture after a news conference Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the Jets training facility in Florham Park, N.J.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa throws vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 13, 2020

The Dolphins were blown out 40-17 at MetLife Stadium last season, which snapped a 12-game AFC East losing streak for the Jets.

This will be the second straight season that Rodgers faces the Dolphins.

Rodgers led the Packers to a 26-20 victory over the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Christmas last year. He was traded to the Jets last month.



