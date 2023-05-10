Dolphins to play in Germany for first time

The Miami Dolphins are going to Germany this season.

Miami will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.

It will be Miami's first-ever game in Germany.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.

Kansas City will serve as the home team, which means the Dolphins won't be losing a game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a rookie the last time he faced the Chiefs, losing 33-27 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.

The Dolphins haven't beaten Kansas City since 2011.

