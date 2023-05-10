Dolphins to play in Germany for first time
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins are going to Germany this season.
Miami will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.
It will be Miami's first-ever game in Germany.
Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.
Kansas City will serve as the home team, which means the Dolphins won't be losing a game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a rookie the last time he faced the Chiefs, losing 33-27 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.
The Dolphins haven't beaten Kansas City since 2011.
