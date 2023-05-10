Dolphins to play in Germany for first time

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball as Miami Dolphins tackle Jesse...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball as Miami Dolphins tackle Jesse Davis (77) and Miami Dolphins tackle Robert Hunt (68) block against Kansas City Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game, Sunday, DEC. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Miami Dolphins are going to Germany this season.

Miami will travel to Frankfurt, Germany, to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5 at Frankfurt Stadium, the NFL announced Wednesday on the eve of its full schedule release.

It will be Miami's first-ever game in Germany.

Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.

RELATED:

Closeup view of NFL football with signature of Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2022
Closeup view of NFL football with signature of Commissioner Roger Goodell in 2022

Kansas City will serve as the home team, which means the Dolphins won't be losing a game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was a rookie the last time he faced the Chiefs, losing 33-27 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020.

The Dolphins haven't beaten Kansas City since 2011.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Illegal gambling operations busted in Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
Fatal crash causes delays on I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach
Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel
Gun battle between 2 vehicles results in 1 dead, 1 injured

Latest News

A closeup view of the NFL logo and the signature of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on a game...
5 things to know about 2023 NFL scheduling changes
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump appearing at CNN town hall after sex assault verdict
Man, 62, sentenced to 25 years in prison after deputy shot while serving warrant
Execution set for Florida man in Palm Beach County rapes, murders