Golf for a Cause Charity Event at Drive Shack - Friday, May 19

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Practice your golf game and give back to the community! Join the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation for the inaugural Golf for a Cause charity golf tournament Friday, May 19 at Drive Shack in West Palm Beach at 6:00pm.

The Andrea C. Cameron Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships to students in North Palm Beach County attending Jupiter High School, William T. Dwyer High School, and Palm Beach Gardens High School. The Andrea C. Cameron Foundation was founded by Tyler, Austin, and Ryan Cameron to honor their mother and her legacy. Money raised will go directly to scholarships for eligible students in the Palm Beach County community and in turn help set them up for a brighter future. For more information on the foundation visit ACCFDN.org and for tickets click here!

Golf for a Cause Charity Event at Drive Shack benefitting the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation (Andrea C. Cameron Foundation)

When: Friday, May 19 @ 6:00pm

Where: Drive Shack 1710 Belvedere Rd. West Palm Beach, FL 33406

Ticket Information: Network & Lounge Single Ticket: $100 Admission to our Network & Lounge program with an open premium bar and food. This ticket does not include golfing. Bay Sponsor for 6: $1,200 Receive 6 tickets to your very own golf bay. Additionally, your company will receive a mention in all pre and post-event publicity, proactive social media efforts, and press releases. Include your brand in promotional materials and receive one (1) Bay with Prominent signage on screen.



