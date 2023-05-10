Man, 62, sentenced to 25 years in prison after deputy shot while serving warrant

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
A 62-year-old man on Tuesday was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the attempted murder of a deputy attempting to serve a warrant at his home in the Indian Springs Country Club Community near Boynton Beach in 2021.

Thomas Robarge pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm of a law enforcement officer. Circuit Court Judge Sarah Willis then sentenced him to 25 years for one count and 20 years for the other two to be served concurrently.

Robarge, who lived in an apartment in 500 block of Fairway Park Drive, had been accused of vandalizing cars and causing damage to vehicles in the neighborhood on July 28, 2021.

Around1 p.m., deputies wanted to conduct a warrant to him for felony malicious mischief.

Robarge's brother Timothy answered the door and deputies notified him they were there to serve a warrant.

After entering the residence, several shots were fired from a darkened bedroom, PBSO said.

Thomas Robarge then barricaded himself in the bedroom. His brother Timothy exited the residence and surrendered without incident.

During that time PBSO SWAT team arrived and deployed several rounds of gas into the house.

Robarge then exited and surrendered without a fight after about an hour.

The injured deputy was hospitalized and underwent surgery.

