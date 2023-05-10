Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach gas station

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred outside of a gas station in Riviera Beach last week.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, with the help of West Palm Beach Police Department Strategic Investigations Division, arrested Deandre Burgess on Tuesday.

Riviera Beach gas station shooting, May 3, 2023
Riviera Beach gas station shooting, May 3, 2023

Riviera Beach Police said he is responsible for the fatal shooting that happened on the night of May 3 outside the JW Liquors store and gas station at 401 President Barack Obama Highway.

Police said Burgess is a three-time convicted felon, documented FHC gang member, and is currently on federal probation.

He faces charges of first-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

