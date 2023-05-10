Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody

A suspect has been charged for the murder of a 19-year-old pregnant woman, authorities said. (Source: WTVY)
By WTVY Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) – A 19-year-old missing pregnant woman from Florida was found dead in Alabama early Wednesday morning.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of Anastasia Gilley was discovered at about 2 a.m. on an unpaved road near Headland, Alabama.

Officials said Gilley was from Greenwood, Florida, a panhandle town located about 40 miles south of where her body was found.

Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the case. He is being charged in Alabama with capital murder and kidnapping.

Deputies said McCloud has been uncooperative thought the investigation. It’s unclear whether McCloud knew Gilley.

Gilley was reported to have been shot in the back multiple times. An autopsy will determine an official cause of death.

Gilley was last seen May 3 at her Florida home. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said she was four months pregnant.

Earlier this week, her family and friends pleaded with the public to help them find her.

According to court records obtained by WTVY, McCloud has a lengthy criminal history of violence and has previously spent time in prison.

In 2010, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to eight years in prison. It’s unclear when he was released, but records show he received a speeding ticket in 2013.

In 2015, he faced another rape charge in Quitman County, Georgia.

In 2017, he was arrested on another rape charge that a grand jury dismissed.

In 2021, he was back in custody and charged with aggravated battery in a case involving a man whose throat was cut. Those cases appear to be pending in Dougherty County court.

McCloud’s other arrests, according to records, include violating sex offender registration laws, making terror threats, robbery, and criminal mischief.

McCloud’s criminal records track back to 2008 when he was a teen.

The Department of Human Resources has taken McCloud to court seeking child support for two children, born in 2014 and 2018.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illegal gambling operations busted in Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Fatal crash causes delays on I-95 at Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach
Man violently smashes glass cases of Martin County store
Task force arrests 3 men in catalytic converter theft at West Palm Beach motel

Latest News

Authorities in Florida have arrested a police officer who allegedly stole and used a dead man's...
Police officer accused of using dead man’s credit card after investigating his death
A gas station remains closed less than a week after a fatal shooting in Detroit, Michigan,...
‘Please, man, don’t shoot us’: Witness says man shot 3 people, killing 1, in dispute over $4
Advocates call new recommended age for breast cancer screenings 'big step'
Daniel Perry reacts after being sentenced to 25 years for the murder of Garrett Foster at the...
Army sergeant who fatally shot BLM protester in Texas sentenced to 25 years
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in...
Trump, CNN gear up for high-stakes town hall after sex assault verdict