Trump likely to face tough questions on CNN town hall

A day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago, Donald Trump left his Palm Beach home for New Hampshire and a live television appearance on CNN Wednesday night.

"CNN is rightfully desperate to get those fantastic Trump ratings back," Trump boasted on a social media video.

According to Republican insiders, Trump is also getting a boost himself, at a time when the verdict and other investigations could harm his campaign.

"Trump wants it because he wants to move into the mainstream more and not be cast as a far-right candidate," Peter Feaman, a Republican National Committee member who lives in Boynton Beach. "He wants to try and seize the day while he's still the No. 1 top dog in the race."

Trump does hold a double-digit lead in many polls over other Republicans, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

As for the verdict that found Trump liable over claims of sexual assault and defamation, Trump supporters said they're not wavering.

"We're not going anywhere," one Trump supporter, who was outside the private air terminal at Palm Beach International Airport, said. "We're only getting stronger."

