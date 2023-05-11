Boil water notice issued for North Hutchinson Island after main break

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A boil-water noticed has been issued for North Hutchinson Island residents and businesses after a main break was repaired, the Fort Pierce Utilities Authority said Thursday.

FPUA said they repaired a main water line that was damaged by a landscaping contractor near Shimonek Lane and the Northern Causeway.

The utility company said water service was temporarily impacted but has since been restored to both St. Lucie County Utility water customers and FPUA water service customers in the affected areas.

About 830 connections, including businesses, single-family homes and condominiums, are affected, according to St. Lucie County.

A 72-hour precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for any water used for drinking or cooking, the county said.

FPUA recommends following the Environmental Protection Agency guidelines for boiling water listed below:

1. Use bottled water if it is available.

2. If you don't have bottled water, you should boil water to make it safe. Boil the water for one minute, let it cool, and store it in clean containers with covers.

3. If you can't boil water, you can disinfect it using household bleach. Add 1/8 teaspoon (or 8 drops) of regular, unscented, liquid household bleach for each gallon of water, stir it well and let it stand for 30 minutes before you use it. Store disinfected water in clean containers with covers.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

7 arrested in illegal gambling sites' raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Illegal gambling operations busted in Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
Man sentenced to life sentences in deaths of 2 at apartment in 2017
Commissioners approve new lease for Benny’s on the Beach

Latest News

Border Patrol agents in South Fla. prepare for possible influx of migrants
Community rallies to help save home of Fort Pierce woman
Tornado victims 'feel abandoned' as debris piles up
Catholic Charities provides help hand to tornado victims