Catholic Charities provides help hand to tornado victims

Finding a new place to live is an ongoing process for some residents affected by a tornado that hit North Palm Beach nearly two weeks ago.

While many still need help cleaning up, one group is among those stepping up to provide aid.

"It's just one day at a time, first things first," storm victim Harry Golka said.

Since the storm hit, Golka has been salvaging his belongings, moving and recovering.

Harry Golka is among those impacted by the tornado who has been helped by the charity.

The Texas native experienced his first tornado while living in Florida, which went right over his building.

"All the windows blew out, glass was flying, the building was shaking," Golka said.

But there's no shaking his fortitude.

WPTV Tornado Relief Campaign

He and his girlfriend have had some help getting supplies and moving to another apartment from Catholic Charities.

"The Catholic diocese was generous enough to give us gift cards for food and items we need, and also they're helping us with the expenses of relocating," Golka said. "I can't tell you what that's done for us."

Maria Melo is a member of the charity on the ground helping up to 30 families.

Maria Melo discusses the services the charity is provided to storm victims.

"It comes from your heart being to assist the community's needs," Melo said. "That is something that's priceless."

Storm victim Angel Manchego is moving to another apartment with Melo's help.

"It's not only the material, the fact that she's been checking on my mom has been wonderful," Manchego said. "That touch of humanity makes a huge difference for people."

Homes and lives are slowly coming back together, but it takes time.

"We just moved to a new apartment," Manchego said.

Click here to learn how you can help those impacted by the recent tornado.

Angel Manchego explains how important the charity has been during the recovery from the tornado.

