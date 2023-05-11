Community rallies to help save home of Fort Pierce woman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
Efforts to help an 86-year-old Fort Pierce woman on the verge of homelessness are continuing.

After Contact 5's story, the community rallied to keep Libby Piersall from living in her truck.

Native Roofing of Fort Pierce promised to put a new roof over her head and new drywall inside.

Dozens of volunteers hauled away debris last week.

For a time, Piersall believed she was on her way to moving back into her home.

However, rain flooded her home so badly, she now needs new flooring, because mold is growing beneath it.

Construction of a new roof is on hold until crews make a plan to figure out how to build a new floor.

Piersall is living in a motel with money donated by many of you.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her with any future expenses.

