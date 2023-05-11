South Fla. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill election workers

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. The Justice Department has released a new regulation spelling out detailed nationwide requirements for sex offender registration under a law Congress passed in 2006. The regulation released Monday stems from the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. It requires convicted sex offenders to register in the states in which they live, work or attend school. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Broward County man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to threatening election workers during a primary election held last year.

The FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, Florida,in October.

According to court documents and statements, Lubitz entered a polling station located within the Sunrise Senior Center on Aug. 17, 2022.

While inside, Lubitz was heard counting election workers and saying, "Should I kill them one by one or should I blow the place up?"

He was also heard saying, "My dad would love this. It would be easy," and "This would be nice and sweet."

Lubitz then left the center, walked to the parking lot and entered his car, according to the Department of Justice.

As he drove past the polling site entrance, prosecutors said Lubitz extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand.

Lubitz is scheduled for sentencing on July 25, before U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz. He faces up to five years in prison.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Illegal gambling operations busted in Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
7 arrested in illegal gambling sites' raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
Man sentenced to life sentences in deaths of 2 at apartment in 2017

Latest News

13-year-old, police officer injured in Florida gun battle
Florida removes Black Lives Matter, George Floyd content from textbook
Florida removes Black Lives Matter, George Floyd content from textbook
Lake Worth Beach commissioners on Wednesday approved a 10-year deal to save Benny's on the...
Commissioners approve new lease for Benny's on the Beach
It is a very warm start to Thursday with morning low temperatures barely dropping. Mid and...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 11, 2023