South Fla. man pleads guilty to threatening to kill election workers

A Broward County man pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to threatening election workers during a primary election held last year.

The FBI arrested Joshua David Lubitz, 38, of Sunrise, Florida,in October.

According to court documents and statements, Lubitz entered a polling station located within the Sunrise Senior Center on Aug. 17, 2022.

While inside, Lubitz was heard counting election workers and saying, "Should I kill them one by one or should I blow the place up?"

He was also heard saying, "My dad would love this. It would be easy," and "This would be nice and sweet."

Lubitz then left the center, walked to the parking lot and entered his car, according to the Department of Justice.

As he drove past the polling site entrance, prosecutors said Lubitz extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand.

Lubitz is scheduled for sentencing on July 25, before U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz. He faces up to five years in prison.

