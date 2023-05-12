3 dogs rescued, 1 killed after driver abandons animals in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Three dogs were rescued and one tragically died after someone abandoned the animals in a heavily wooded area in Martin County over the weekend, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a driver on Sunday pushed at least five dogs of a vehicle onto a two-lane highway with canals and difficult terrain, leaving the animals to fend for themselves.

The sheriff's office said three dogs were rescued, including one in "very poor condition" on Thursday, and animal services officers are working to rescue a fourth dog.

The three rescued dogs are resting, eating, and doing well, according to the latest update from the sheriff's office.

Another dog, sadly, was hit and killed by a vehicle before it could be saved.

Authorities said it's unclear exactly how many dogs were thrown from the vehicle, and the driver has not been caught. However, teams will continue to search the area for any additional animals.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call the Martin County Sheriff's Office or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

