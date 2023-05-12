Former Nebraska, Texas QB to play for Owls in 2023

FILE - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the second half of...
FILE - Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws against Purdue during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Thompson entered the transfer portal Friday, April 28, 2023. He was the starter last season and became the third Nebraska quarterback to enter the portal this week. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has found a new home.

Florida Atlantic announced Thursday that Thompson has committed to the Owls.

The move reunites Thompson with new head coach Tom Herman, who recruited him to Texas out of high school.

Thompson was 4-6 as the starting quarterback at Nebraska in 2022. He spent his first four seasons at Texas, redshirting his first year on campus in 2018.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half of the Alamo Bowl against...
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio.

The 24-year-old has started 20 games and is responsible for 61 touchdowns between the two schools.

While at Texas, Thompson led all Big 12 Conference quarterbacks with 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021.

Herman was head coach at Texas from 2017-20.

The 2023 season will be Thompson's sixth and final season of eligibility.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

7 arrested in illegal gambling sites' raids, including Fort Pierce, Delray Beach
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
Man sentenced to life sentences in deaths of 2 at apartment in 2017
Alachua County sheriff's deputy pulls a snake off a hawk's neck
WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil
Commissioners approve new lease for Benny’s on the Beach

Latest News

Spike Lee's wife directs documentary examining maternal mortality crisis
Gentle, playful Fraser up for adoption
Palm Beach gallery celebrates Picasso's ceramic works
Gov. DeSantis’ Iowa trip raises White House speculation