Former Nebraska, Texas QB to play for Owls in 2023

Former Nebraska and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson has found a new home.

Florida Atlantic announced Thursday that Thompson has committed to the Owls.

The move reunites Thompson with new head coach Tom Herman, who recruited him to Texas out of high school.

Thompson was 4-6 as the starting quarterback at Nebraska in 2022. He spent his first four seasons at Texas, redshirting his first year on campus in 2018.

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson throws during the second half of the Alamo Bowl against Colorado, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in San Antonio.

The 24-year-old has started 20 games and is responsible for 61 touchdowns between the two schools.

While at Texas, Thompson led all Big 12 Conference quarterbacks with 2,113 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2021.

Herman was head coach at Texas from 2017-20.

The 2023 season will be Thompson's sixth and final season of eligibility.

