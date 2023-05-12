FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 12, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Mostly sunny skies expected this Friday, and while there is a chance for an inland shower or storm, it looks like most of the shower activity will be more toward the west coast of Florida.

Stray showers are still possible this Friday and Saturday as breezy east winds could bring a little Atlantic moisture.

The chance for spotty storms will increase, especially early next week, due to an upper-level low moving over South Florida. The best chance for scattered storms is Sunday afternoon and through early next week.

Sunday’s rain chance is isolated to spotty, so this is not a washout and mom can still have a nice Mother’s Day when it comes to the weather.

Seasonable high temperatures Friday and through this weekend in the mid 80s. Then getting very warm again in the new week with highs in the 90s by Wednesday.

