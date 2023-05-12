Gentle, playful Fraser up for adoption

Fraser is a lovable, gentle, playful boy who needs a good home. He's currently the longest resident at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control, and a volunteer favorite.

Fraser loves to play with his ball and meet new people. Learn more by clicking here.

The 3-year-old brindle-colored dog is considered a "volunteer favorite" by those at the shelter. Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is currently trying to find homes and foster families for many dogs, there has been a huge influx of animals through the doors.

"He is ready for a new family. He loves to play with other dogs, he loves playing fetch," Melanie Perazzo said. "He's a great dog and if you're in a household that loves to be active, loves to go outside, spend time outside in your backyard, he's a great guy for you."

"He's such a great dog he's actually one of our volunteer favorites. He goes out on Doggy Day Outs where he goes out, explores the community. Goes to the park. He does such a great job outside, meeting new people. So, really, he's ready for a new home," Perazzo said.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is overcrowded and there's a great need for adoptions. If you can't adopt, you can consider fostering a pet like Jackson, or donating items that will make the pets more comfortable through the shelter's Amazon Wish List by clicking here.

Currently, the shelter is offering a number of incentives to families who adopt. Adoptions, microchips, vaccines and tags are at a greatly reduced fee.

PBCACC says each adoption will ensure the pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and have county license tags. Adopters also receive a free Health Care Certificate that offers a free exam for their pet from participating veterinarians, with a savings up to $500, and a bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food.

Look through the adoptable pets online by clicking here.The foster/adoption application is completed in person, no appointment is needed.

The adoption center hours are Monday to Friday, noon – 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon – 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 4 p.m. PBC Animal Care and Control is located at 7100 Belvedere Road, West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike. For more information, please call 561=233-1200.

