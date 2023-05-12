King's Academy school bus smashes into palm trees near West Palm Beach

Emergency crews responded Friday morning after a school bus crashed into a cluster of palm trees near West Palm Beach.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed the bus from The King's Academy, a private Christian pre-K-12 school in Palm Beach County, smashed into the trees on Southern Boulevard, just east of North Congress Avenue, before Interstate 95.

Chopper 5 video of King's Academy school bus crash in West Palm Beach

It's unclear if any students were on board the bus. However, there did appear to be several parents at the scene, along with a Palm Beach County Fire Rescue ambulance.

