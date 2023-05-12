Palm Beach gallery celebrates Picasso's ceramic works

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Pablo Picasso is recognized as one of the leading artists of the 20th century. More than 50 museums in the world are honoring his legacy 50 years after his death.

The Pablo Picasso Ceramic exhibition at Rosenbaum Contemporary’s Palm Beach Gallery in Palm Beach is displaying several pieces through May 31. The collection was curated by three generations of Rosenbaums.

The gallery spokesperson said it was proud to honor "The legacy of Picasso, whose influence on the art world still continues 50 years after his death on April 8, 1973."

"[Picasso] began making ceramics in the summer of 1946 at the Madoura Pottery in Vallauris, France, and continued to work in the medium until his death in 1973, ultimately creating 633 editions as well as unique ceramic works," said Marvin Rosenbaum, the founder of Rosenbaum Contemporary Gallery.

The gallery is located at 2 Via Pargi, just off Worth Avenue in Palm Beach.

