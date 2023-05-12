Spike Lee's wife directs documentary examining maternal mortality crisis

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies continues to champion infant and maternal health since its inception in Palm Beach County.

The group provides support groups, operates an emergency formula and diaper pantry, and most recently began a doula training program to address the issues of maternal mortality and morbidity especially in minority communities.

During HMHB's annual "Moment" luncheon, WPTV Anchor Hollani Davis facilitated a one-on-one chat with this year's featured speaker.

Tonya Lewis Lee co-directed "Aftershock," a documentary examining the maternal mortality crisis. The documentary debuted at the Sundance Film Festival last year and just picked up a Peabody award.

Lee told Davis she had the full support of her husband, acclaimed director Spike Lee, to put this problem on screen and convey what she says is a fundamental human rights issue.

Lee said what she is most proud of is that the film has been a catalyst for starting an important conversation about this maternal epidemic.

Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies says in Palm Beach County, 27 women per 1,000 had severe maternal morbidity in 2021 (near death childbirth experience) and six women died from childbirth complications.

