Tiffany Haddish to read children's book at Lantana Road Branch library
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Comedian Tiffany Haddish will read her children's book "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn" during storytime at the Palm Beach County Library System’s Lantana Road Branch this weekend.
The award-winning actress and New York Times bestselling author will read her book to families on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
The library said this event will be given priority to children accompanied by adults on a first-come, first-served basis.
Others are encouraged to follow the library's Facebook and Instagram pages to see how to stream the experience.
