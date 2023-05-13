Comedian/philanthropist Tiffany Haddish reads to students

Comedian and philanthropist Tiffany Haddish spent some time Saturday reading her new book to Palm Beach County students.

The actress spent the morning at the Lantana Branch of the public library talking about and reading her newest children's book: "Layla, the Last Black Unicorn."

Dozens of kids were there and asked her questions about her career and her personal life.

WPTV'S Victor Jorges spoke with her her about the similarities between the character she brought to life and her own experiences.

“Kids used to call me a dirty unicorn when I was a kid because I had a wart growing out of my forehead, I had a mole right here… I had a lot going on," Haddish said. "I decided to use that, take that power back. Like, ‘you guys are calling me a unicorn? Fine. I’ll be a unicorn.’

"As I progressed to school, I learned how to use my personality, I always kept that in my mind… I’ll be the last black unicorn.”

Scripps Only Content 2023