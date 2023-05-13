Greenacres man guilty of murder in intentionally striking victim with vehicle

A Greenacres man was found guilty of the lesser charge of second-degree murder in intentionally striking a gunman with his vehicle in 2021.

On Friday, a jury convicted Brandon Cowins, 25 at the time, of the killing but not first-degree murder. Daliah H. Weiss set sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

On July 24, 2021, deputies arrived at the 100 block of Urquhart Street just south of Lake Worth Road shortly after 11:15 a.m. to find a crashed vehicle and the body of a man.

Investigators had determined Cowins and his girlfriend were asleep in their residence on the 100 block of Urquhart Street just south of Lake Worth Road when they heard an argument outside.

They saw their neighbors fighting in the yard they shared with the couple, according to the arrest report.

Cowins said he saw his neighbor, who had his back to him, pull out a gun and shoot in the direction of the people in the yard though no one was injured.

Deputies said Cowins became extremely upset, fearing his family was in danger, and got in his vehicle to follow the gunman.

When Cowins caught up to the man, deputies said he intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle, then lost control of the vehicle and hit a residence in the 4200 block of Sanders Drive in West Palm Beach.

He called 911 after seeing the man down in the grass.

The victim has not been identified because of Marsy's Law.

