Man killed in shooting near Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A man was shot to death Friday night near Delray Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Woodland Drive, sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim dead from at least one gunshot wound, Barbera said.

Detectives were investigating the shooting, but Barbera said everyone involved has been accounted for and there was no threat to the community.

No other information was immediately known.

