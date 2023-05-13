Teen arrested after bomb threats at Broward schools, Fort Lauderdale airport

A 16-year-old has been arrested after allegedly making false reports of bomb threats to several schools in Broward County and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit worked with the Hollywood Police Department, Coral Springs Threat Management Unit and Coconut Creek Police Department, the county sheriff's office said in a news release Saturday.

At around 10 a.m. Friday, the teen called 911 and told the operator, “About to do a bombing at South Broward High School," according to investigators.

The teen said the bombing would happen in about two hours.

The school was immediately evacuated.

Minutes later, the teen called 911 again, threatening to commit a shooting at South Broward High School and Attucks Middle School, which are both in Hollywood. Attucks Middle School was secured.

The teen proceeded to make additional false bomb threats calling into Coconut Creek High School, Blanche Ely High School, Coral Glades High School and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, disrupting everyday functions, according to investigators.

BSO’s Real Time Crime Center monitored the cameras on the schools, as investigators searched all affected locations and determined there was no actual threat.

The agencies developed information that led them to the teen, who does not attend any of the schools affected.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center in Fort Lauderdale for processing. He is facing charges of written threats to kill, false report of a bomb or firearm and disruption of a school function.

