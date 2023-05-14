2 injured in jet ski crash on Lake Ida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Two people were injured in a jet ski crash on Lake Ida on Sunday afternoon, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

At 5:38 p.m., crew members were dispatched and treated a 12-year-old girl and a man, spokeswoman Dani Moschella told WPTV. She said the girl was in stable condition and taken to Bethesda Memorial, and man was a trauma alert in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

Lake Ida is the second largest lake in Palm Beach County with 189.26 acres behind Lake Okeechobee.

