Man, 22, faces first-degree murder charge in shooting outside home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
A 22-year-old Lake Worth Beach man is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, in a shooting one week ago outside a home in Lake Worth Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Jason Nozistene was denied bail during a court appearance in West Palm Beach on Sunday morning. His next court date is 10:30 a.m. June 12. He was taken to the county jail at 8:11 p.m. Saturday.

Besides fire-degree murder with a firearm, he also is facing attempted first degree murder, attempted robbery with a firearm while masked and delinquent in possession of a firearm charges.

At 1:24 p.m. May 6, deputies responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South H Street. Deputies located a male outside the residence deceased from gunshot wounds to the head and chest area. The Palm Beach medical examiner later determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the head area.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division recovered a single .22 caliber expended cartridge on the sidewalk in front of the residence.

A witness said while inside a residence, a single gunshot wound was followed by a loud disturbance from outside. The witness then heard two or three additional gunshots.

A second witness noticed a man wearing a black ski mask, armed with a gun, approached and confronted them, demanding "give me your money." The witness refused to comply with the suspect, which resulted in him engaging and fighting with the suspect.

The suspect fired a single shot, which ultimately struck the victim.

The witness then ran to the Travel Inn Motel, 801 S. Dixie Highway.

The second witness had a second encounter with the suspect in the area of Eighth Avenue South and South H Street.

A third witness said the suspect shot another victim.

Surveillance tracked the suspect to a room where Nozistene was registered. Detectives recovered the semi-automatic pistol and his identification card outside the room.

The victims have not been identified because of Marsy's Law.

