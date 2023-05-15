51-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Pierce
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
A man is dead following a shooting Monday in Fort Pierce, police said.
The shooting took place just before noon in the 600 block of South 12th Street near Delaware Avenue.
A police spokesman said they responded to the area for a disturbance.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound.
The person was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The name of the victim has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
Scripps Only Content 2023