51-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Pierce

A man is dead following a shooting Monday in Fort Pierce, police said.

The shooting took place just before noon in the 600 block of South 12th Street near Delaware Avenue.

A police spokesman said they responded to the area for a disturbance.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Scripps Only Content 2023