'Armed suspect' dead after officer-involved shooting in West Palm Beach

A person was fatally shot by a West Palm Beach police officer after a reported break-in at a condominium complex, a department spokesman said Monday.

The shooting took place just after 3 p.m. at the Paradise Cove apartments in the 1200 block of The Pointe Drive, located just off Village Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said officers responded to a break-in at the complex involving a person armed with a gun.

Police said a responding officer was forced to fire at the intruder but did not elaborate on what prompted the shooting.

Jachles said after the person was shot officers attempted CPR and lifesaving efforts on the person. However, the person was pronounced dead at the scene by West Palm Beach Fire Rescue personnel.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will handle the officer-involved shooting investigation, police said.

