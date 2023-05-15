Deputies find 1.5K grams of cocaine in woman’s fake rubber pregnancy belly, sheriff says

Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking...
Anthony Miller (top) and Cemeka Mitchem (bottom) were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WANF/Gray News) – A traffic stop in South Carolina ended in an unusual discovery and two arrests.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they stopped a vehicle along I-85 and found a man and a woman, who appeared to be pregnant, in the car.

When deputies talked to the couple, officials said they gave conflicting stories about the woman’s due date.

Eventually, deputies said the woman took off running, and drugs began to fall from her body and onto the ground.

Once she was caught, deputies discovered she was wearing a fake rubber pregnancy belly, which was stuffed with more than 1,500 grams of cocaine.

Both the man and the woman, identified as Anthony Miller and Cemeka Mitchem, were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
2 injured in personal watercraft crash on Lake Ida
Gentle, playful Fraser up for adoption
Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Latest News

FAU students fear new DEI law will make Florida less welcoming
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in...
Georgia prosecutor fights back against Trump attempt to remove her from election probe
Police are shown in front of an office building in Fairfax, Virginia, on Monday after staffers...
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2 at congressman’s Virginia office
5 plead guilty to federal charges in fake nursing diploma scheme
A U.S. Border Patrol agent leads a line of women to a van as they wait to apply for asylum...
US: Number of migrants fell 50% at southern border after immigration changes, but long term unclear