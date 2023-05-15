FAU students fear new DEI law will make Florida less welcoming

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With Gov. Ron DeSantis signing controversial legislation to defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs, Florida Atlantic University students are sounding off on the new law.

Sarah Romeo and Daniella Coby said they worry campuses across the state won't be as welcoming for people like them.

"It's creating a divide that doesn't need to be there between every single community," Coby said, "which honestly sucks because we've worked so hard in the past to get to where we are, and it feels like we're taking 50 steps backwards."

Florida Atlantic University student Daniella Coby explains why she opposes the new law signed...
Florida Atlantic University student Daniella Coby explains why she opposes the new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

SB 266 prohibits institutions from spending federal or state dollars on what his office calls discriminatory initiatives like DEI programs.

"What this does is reorient our universities back to their traditional mission, and part of that traditional mission is to treat people as individuals, not to try to divvy them up based on any type of superficial characteristics," DeSantis said. "We're going to elevate merit and achievement above identification with certain groups. "

Nicole Morris, the chair of government relations for FAU's staff union United Faculty of Florida, defined DEI and how it affects people like them.

Nicole Morris is among those opposed to the new diversity, equity and inclusion law.
Nicole Morris is among those opposed to the new diversity, equity and inclusion law.

"It's an effort to ensure that our institutions are welcoming and accessible to all," Morris said. "Historically, people like myself, a queer person assigned female at birth, we have not been invited into institutions and of course for people of color that's even compounded by the legacy of discrimination and segregation."

Both Romeo and Coby agree that seeing DEI initiatives go away across the state makes FAU and Florida seem less accepting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
2 injured in personal watercraft crash on Lake Ida
Gentle, playful Fraser up for adoption
Lexie Jones is graduating high school at the age of 15.
Teen making history by graduating high school at 15 years old

Latest News

Class of 2023 perseveres through COVID-19 to earn diplomas
51-year-old man fatally shot in Fort Pierce
5 plead guilty to federal charges in fake nursing diploma scheme
New police chief wants to keep up with rapid growth in Port St. Lucie