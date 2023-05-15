FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 15, 2023

An area of low pressure moving across the Straits will produce some afternoon storms, but most are from Naples through the Keys.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - An area of low pressure moving across the Straits will produce some afternoon storms, but most are from Naples through the Keys.

Monday and Tuesday will be breezy with low chances of a shower or storm. However, rain chances pick up mid-week as the flow becomes off-shore.

For Monday, we’ll see a better chance of rain at the coast during the morning hours, with the majority of the activity pushing inland during the mid to late afternoon on the strong easterly breeze. But still, most are dry.

The flow will become more westerly for us and this will allow for scattered mainly afternoon showers and storms to develop and move east toward the coast by mid-week.

Even though the “official” start to rainy season is Monday, rain chances will stay at 40% or below through the week.

The west-southwest flow will result in above average temps this week, 90 to 91 degrees on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

