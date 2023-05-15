Speed limit decreasing on St. Lucie County road plagued by crashes

The speed limit is being lowered on a road in St. Lucie County that has been plagued with deadly crashes and reckless drivers for years.

Commissioners unanimously approved lowering the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on Indian River Drive starting May 26.

The move comes after several years of traffic studies and a history of fatal wrecks that have occurred on the 14-mile stretch of road.

Indian River Drive is a north-south corridor with narrow rights-of-way, curves and varying levels of elevation that run alongside the Indian River Lagoon.

'35 on the Drive': Residents increasing awareness, sheriff upping enforcement on Indian River Drive

Over the past three years, St. Lucie County commissioners have made additional enhancements to the road to increase safety, including the following:

Speed signs that note when drivers are exceeding the speed limit

Double striping the pavement to prohibit passing

Installing three-way stops at the three intersections on the road

Even with these improvements, commissioners said speeding and wrecks continue to be an issue, prompting them to lower the speed limit.

The county said the Public Works Department has begun placing message boards informing drivers about the speed limit change, as well as installing and replacing more than 60 speed limit signs, which will be covered until the new speed limit is in effect.

Scripps Only Content 2023