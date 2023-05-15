UN migration agency elects American as 1st woman director

FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in...
FILE - Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Amy Pope listens as President Barack Obama speaks in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, May 20, 2016. International Organization for Migration chief Antonio Vitorino of Portugal faces what is poised to be a tight race against his Biden administration-backed American deputy, Amy Pope, as the Geneva-based organization chooses a new director-general on Monday, May 15, 2023.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organization for Migration.

Pope currently serves as the deputy of Director General Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session. She will start her five-year term on Oct. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach
New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
Gentle, playful Fraser up for adoption
Brightline adds Starlink internet on all trains
Man, 22, faces first-degree murder charge in shooting outside home

Latest News

Dartmouth College students Marisa Joseph, right, a member of the Tulalip Tribes of Washington,...
Native American remains discovered at Dartmouth College spark calls for accountability
The Vice Media bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel...
Vice Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the latest in a string of digital media setbacks
FILE - The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Supreme Court to review Democratic lawmakers’ suit over Trump hotel lease
Dozens of Palm Beach County artists open studios on Saturday