FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 16, 2023

Afternoon high temperatures will be very warm, into the upper 80s. Then low 90s are possible for afternoon highs starting on Wednesday.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tuesday is turning out to be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be very warm, into the upper 80s. Then low 90s are possible for afternoon highs starting on Wednesday.

Hot temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week.

Even though the rainy season kicked off this week, rain chances are still relatively low. But they do go up a bit by end of the week, calling for only a few afternoon or evening storms Friday. Higher humidity will also be noticeable.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or low 90s through the weekend, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
Speed limit decreasing on St. Lucie County road plagued by crashes
2 injured in personal watercraft crash on Lake Ida
In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Rare moment: Endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle nests near Delray Beach

Latest News

Afternoon high temperatures will be very warm, into the upper 80s. Then low 90s are possible...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 16, 2023
An area of low pressure moving across the Straits will produce some afternoon storms, but most...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 15, 2023
An area of low pressure moving across the Straits will produce some afternoon storms, but most...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 15, 2023
Mostly sunny skies expected this Friday, and while there is a chance for an inland shower or...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 12, 2023