FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 16, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tuesday is turning out to be mainly dry with mostly sunny skies.

Afternoon high temperatures will be very warm, into the upper 80s. Then low 90s are possible for afternoon highs starting on Wednesday.

Hot temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week.

Even though the rainy season kicked off this week, rain chances are still relatively low. But they do go up a bit by end of the week, calling for only a few afternoon or evening storms Friday. Higher humidity will also be noticeable.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or low 90s through the weekend, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

