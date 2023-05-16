Owls to play at birthplace of basketball

Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic defeated Kansas State 79-86 in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Fresh off their run to the Final Four, the Owls will play at the birthplace of basketball next season.

Florida Atlantic announced Tuesday that the men's basketball team will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this December.

The Owls will face St. Bonaventure on Dec. 16 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Florida Atlantic Owls basketball fans celebrate during home game, Jan. 26, 2023
Massachusetts will face West Virginia in the other Hall of Fame Classic game.

It will be the second in-season tournament trip for the Owls, who will also compete in the ESPN Events Invitational at Walt Disney World on Thanksgiving weekend.

FAU finished the 2022-23 season with its first-ever Final Four appearance, a 35-4 record, which led the nation, and a No. 5 ranking in the final coaches poll. Head coach Dusty May, who in just five seasons has already become the program's all-time wins leader, was rewarded with a 10-year contract extension that would pay him a $100,000 bonus for getting the Owls back to the Final Four.

