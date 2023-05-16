Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $5 adoptions during May

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering discounted adoptions in an effort to find homes for 56 adoptable dogs that are in the kennel.

During the month of May, the animal shelter is offering $5 adoptions at its center located at 7100 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. Adoption hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said the kennel has adoptable dogs with different personalities that would suit anyone’s lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a big dog, small dog, playful pup or couch potato, the shelter has a perfect dog for a family.

By adopting, a dog experiences time in a loving home, and space for another dog in need is created in the shelter, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control said.

Those looking for short term commitments, should consider becoming a foster parent through the animal shelter's Foster2Rescue program.

The program allows foster parents to take care of a pet for two to six weeks until a forever home is found through the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League. All supplies such as food, crate, leash, collar and preventatives are provided, the animal shelter said.

To view pets online, click here.

The foster and adoption application is completed in person at the shelter; no appointment is needed.

For more information, please call (561) 233-1200 or visit the website: www.pbcgov.com/animal .

