1 dead in Hollywood small plane crash

One person was killed after a small plane crashed on a busy Broward County road and was engulfed by flames Wednesday.

The crash happened near the 450 block of North Park Road in Hollywood just after 12:30 p.m., not far from Memorial Regional Hospital and Hollywood Boulevard.

Aerial video showed only the frame of the aircraft, which appeared to be a banner plane, remained after the fire.

WATCH: Police confirm 1 person killed in plane crash

Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi said the person who died was aboard the single-engine plane, and no other injuries were reported.

Fire crews were at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Police have closed off nearby roads to traffic.

Bettineschi said the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted to investigate the cause of the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

