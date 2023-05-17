Chief homicide prosecutor, ex-prosecutor appointed newest Palm Beach Co. judges

Palm Beach County's chief homicide prosecutor and a former state attorney have been tapped to fill two judicial seats.

Reid Scott has been appointed to serve as a judge for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, while Danielle Sherriff has been appointed to serve as a county court judge, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

Scott has served as an assistant state attorney in Palm Beach County since 2006. He was promoted to chief of the homicide unit under elected State Attorney Dave Aronberg in 2021.

Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott points to a picture of the blood-stained floor being presented as evidence on the opening day of Jorge Dupre Lachazo's murder trial, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

He fills the judicial opening created by the departure of Judge Paige Kilbane, who was appointed by DeSantis to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in northeast Florida earlier this year.

Sherriff has served as an attorney for the School District of Palm Beach County since last year. Previously, she worked for Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith and before that as an assistant state attorney from 2008-21, eventually becoming chief of the traffic homicide unit.

She fills an opening on the bench created when DeSantis elevated Judge John Parnofiello from a county seat to a circuit court spot.

Sherriff's appointment makes her the first Haitian American judge in Palm Beach County history.

