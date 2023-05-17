Chief homicide prosecutor, ex-prosecutor appointed newest Palm Beach Co. judges

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County's chief homicide prosecutor and a former state attorney have been tapped to fill two judicial seats.

Reid Scott has been appointed to serve as a judge for the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit, while Danielle Sherriff has been appointed to serve as a county court judge, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday.

Scott has served as an assistant state attorney in Palm Beach County since 2006. He was promoted to chief of the homicide unit under elected State Attorney Dave Aronberg in 2021.

Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott points to a picture of the blood-stained floor being...
Assistant State Attorney Reid Scott points to a picture of the blood-stained floor being presented as evidence on the opening day of Jorge Dupre Lachazo's murder trial, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

He fills the judicial opening created by the departure of Judge Paige Kilbane, who was appointed by DeSantis to the Fifth District Court of Appeal in northeast Florida earlier this year.

Sherriff has served as an attorney for the School District of Palm Beach County since last year. Previously, she worked for Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith and before that as an assistant state attorney from 2008-21, eventually becoming chief of the traffic homicide unit.

She fills an opening on the bench created when DeSantis elevated Judge John Parnofiello from a county seat to a circuit court spot.

Sherriff's appointment makes her the first Haitian American judge in Palm Beach County history.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher...
Florida man breaks record for longest time living underwater – and he’s not done yet
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
New state law will restrict usage of golf carts by teens
Protected mangroves cut down on Port St Lucie resort property
Speed limit decreasing on St. Lucie County road plagued by crashes

Latest News

FPL making ongoing improvements to restore power swiftly after a hurricane
Day care worker accused of hitting child on head with shoe
1 dead in Hollywood small plane crash
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump...
Key Trump attorney departing legal team as Mar-a-Lago probe intensifies