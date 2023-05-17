FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: May 17, 2023

Hot 90s are expected this Wednesday, but there will also be spotty showers with a few storms.
By WFLX Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Hot 90s are expected this Wednesday, but there will also be spotty showers with a few storms.

A westerly wind is the reason for the sizzling temperatures. Daytime heating will allow for the development of showers and storms along the sea breeze. These storms will track toward the east coast throughout the afternoon and evening.

Highs temperatures will remain in the upper 80s or low 90s through the end of week and through the weekend.

The chance for afternoon showers and storms remains in the forecast with even wetter conditions arriving next week.

