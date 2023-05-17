Hitting bay, restaurant at Sailfish Sands closes 6 months after opening

A brand-new facility at Sailfish Sands Golf Course is closed, after the county said the management group overseeing the two-story hitting bay and full-service restaurant was behind on rent.

David Rugani was out on the range Wednesday at Sailfish Sands in Stuart but he hoped to be in the shade of the two-story hitting bay next door.

“I have a 4-year-old granddaughter and I can bring her out and my wife can come out and hit them,” Rugani said.

However, the hitting bay and adjoining restaurant are empty. After opening to much fanfare just six months ago, the management team running them pulled out over the weekend.

David Rugani shares why he goes to the range at Sailfish Sands in Stuart.

“No, no reason was given why,” he said.

Assistant Martin County Administrator George Stokus said the facility is closed, so the county has time to assess the situation before reopening.

It could be weeks, or months, before the county manages the day-to-day operations at Sailfish Sands.

“We were surprised, yes,” Stokus said. “They had been behind in rent and we accomplished a mutual termination agreement.”

Sailfish Sands was doing pretty well, grossing about $2.1 million in first six months. However, the county said the management group had only made one full payment and one partial payment during that time. The county said it was owed about $200,000.

The $4.6 million dollar addition was a public and private partnership, and had added 80 full-time jobs.

“We have made availability to hire all those employees, so there will be no transition in employment,” Stokus said.

Assistant Martin County Administrator George Stokus explains what the county will do moving forward.

WPTV reached out to the restaurateur Michael LaMattina for comment but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, the golf course and driving range remain open. Summer camp will still start in two weeks.

The county said they will work those who have questions about redeeming gift cards or other membership concerns.

Seaside Cafe.PNG

“We’re going to work on that on a case-by-case basis,” Stokus said. “We’re going to do what we think we can actually accomplish.”

For questions or concerns, please contact Mario Arguelles at marguelles@martin.fl.us or 786-269-5259.

Scripps Only Content 2023