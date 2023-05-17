Sheriff: Driver stops on busy Florida highway for turtle crossing, causes crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
A driver in Florida's Panhandle had good intentions, but their actions resulted in a scary and life-threatening situation.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office posted a message on their Facebook page Tuesday regarding the dangers that result from stopping in the middle of a busy road to help wildlife.

The agency said a chain-reaction crash involving a semi and several other vehicles was the result of a driver stopping on U.S. Route 331 to let a turtle cross the highway.

"We don't advise causing a road obstruction because of a reptilian obstruction," the post said. "While no ill intentions were meant, trying to avoid or assist an animal who has made its way onto a busy road can cause you or other drivers life-threatening injuries."

No one was seriously hurt in the wreck.

The agency said the turtle survived and is now "living happily ever after in a pond where he will (hopefully) spend the rest of his days avoiding pavement of any kind."

