Small plane crashes on road, catches fire in Broward County

A small plane crashed on a busy Broward County road and was engulfed by flames Wednesday.

The crash happened near the 450 block of North Park Road in Hollywood, not far from Memorial Regional Hospital and Hollywood Boulevard.

Aerial video showed only the frame of the aircraft, which appeared to be a banner plane, remained after the fire.

Fire crews were at the scene and extinguished the flames.

Police have closed off nearby roads to traffic.

One person aboard the plane died, according to a report from WPLG-TV.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

