Traveling on Brightline to Orlando could cost family of four $472 roundtrip

Jolita, who did not give her last name, is a traveler. She's tried planes, trains and automobiles, but this time it's Brightline.

"I haven't taken Brightline to Fort Lauderdale yet, so I'm trying it now," she said.

Now, she has her eye on the new soon-to-open Brightline Station in Orlando. She said she would like to go visit family in Central Florida.

"That way I don't have to drive. She has a couple of cars there, so I'm able to use her car when I get there, so it's convenient for me," she said.

Tickets for the Brightline Orlando connectionrecently went on sale. One-way fares for adults start at $79 and $39 for children. One-way premium tickets are $149.

Brightline President Patrick Goddard said there was a lot of built-up demand.

"We put that inventory on sale this morning, so people can start to plan and book their trips," Goddard said.

So, if a family of four, two adults and two children, is looking to go to Disney for a day trip on Brightline, it would cost them $472 round trip. That price is strictly for Brightline, which does not include Disney tickets.

And depending on whether Disney has a shuttle service from the Orlando International Airport — where the Brightline station is located — travelers will have to foot the bill for a rental car or ride share.

On the other hand, you could drive. But that comes with the cost of filling up your vehicle along with the cost of parking and Disney tickets.

If you're just traveling to Central Florida for work or to visit family, the price tag for one person will be $158 round trip.

Jolita said traveling by Brightline is cost-effective.

"For your mental sanity, I would say yes," Jolita said. "Even though the drive was beautiful when I drove the other day, but you could almost catch a plane for that price though."

Brightline said they will have 16 daily trips from Miami to Orlando once the trains start rolling.

